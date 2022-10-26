YouTube
    Fact Check: This video of fireworks during Diwali 2022 is not from Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: The Delhi government had announced a fine and or imprisonment for those found blasting or selling firecrackers. However the same was not followed by all on October 25, Diwali.

    Now several people own the social media shared a video of the city's skyline dominated by a stunning display of fireworks. The video was shared with the claim that this is how people in Delhi celebrated Diwali.

    Fact Check: This video of fireworks during Diwali 2022 is not from Delhi
    Screen gram image from twitter video(@WokePandemic)

    OneIndia has learnt that this video has been in circulation since January this year and hence is not from Diwali 2022. The video has been shared a number of times. On October 24 it was shared with a caption "Happy Diwali MiLords.'

    The same account @WokePandemic on January 3 had shared the video with the claim that it is from Naples, Italy.

    While we reverse-searched the video's keyframes we found a video on YouTube which was from Naples.

    The video is titled WATCH: NAPLES, ITALY COMPLETELY DEFIES MAYOR'S FIREWORK BAN DUE TO COVID and was posted by Turning Point USA.

    There are several others who have shared the video from the 2022 New Year celebrations.

    Hence it is clear that the video in circulation is from Naples and not from Delhi's Diwali 2022 celebrations.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows fireworks during Diwali 2022 in Delhi

    Conclusion

    There are many accounts that have shared this video stating it is from Naples, Italy and was shot in January 2022

    Rating

    Half True
    Comments

    X