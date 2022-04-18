Fact Check: This photo of attack on cop related to Jahangirpuri violence?

5 of family found dead at home in UP's Prayagraj, SP says state has 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 18: A picture of a mob attacking a cop has gone viral on social media sites claiming that the man on khako was attacked during the Hanuma Jayanti procession in Northwest Delhi Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

In the photo, a mob is seen pelting stones as the cop lying apparently after getting hurt. This picture enraged one community as people condemned the violence.

On verifying, it has turned out to be a picture from a violence that occurred in 2019 and has no links with Hanuman Jayanti violence. On searching the picture on internet, we will find the below picture posted by IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter.

The photo was taken when the violence occurred over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 30, including 12 policemen, among them officials including a DCP, an ACP and a PI, were injured due to stone-pelting and assault in the police-mob clash, a report on The Times of India claimed.

In fact, the daily had published the said photo on December 2019.

As a result, the claims of the mob pelting stones in Delhi two days ago are not true.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the "main conspirators" behind the clashes. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Fact Check Claim In a viral photo, mob is seen attacking a cop and people claimed it occurred during Hanuma Jayanti procession. Conclusion The incident of cop being attacked is true but it has no links to Hanuma Jayanti violence in Delhi. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in