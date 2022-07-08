Fact Check: These messages attributed to the NIA are fake

YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 08: A message has been doing the rounds stating that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be informed on its hotline if threats are being made against Hindus.

    The message is being circulated both in Hindi and in English with the above mentioned claim. The claim says, this is to inform all that to report radicalised Muslims the NIA has come up with a new hotline number.

    The NIA however has debunked this claim and said that it has not issued such a statement or circulated such a message. The NIA says," it has come to notice that certain misleading messages purportedly issued by NIA are being circulated on various social media platforms. Everyone is hereby informed that NIA has not issued any such message.

    Such messages are totally fake and malicious and are part of a mischievous design to mislead the public.'

    During investigations by the NIA last year, it had come to notice that IS (Islamic State) was targeting gullible youth and radicalizing them through false propaganda to further its violent designs. Accordingly, an appeal was made in September 2021 that any such suspicious activity may be reported to the authorities, including the NIA, on its landline number: 011-24368800, the NIA also said.

    We appeal to the people not be misled by such fake and false messaging. However, they are most welcome to join hands with the NIA in safeguarding our country and its people against terrorism by sharing information about terrorist activities and elements, the agency probing terror cases also added.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    NIA has come up with hotline number to report activities of radical Muslims

    Conclusion

    The NIA clarified that these messages are false

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    X