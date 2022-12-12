Fact Check: These girls dancing in a college in a burqa are Muslims and not Hindus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: A video of students dancing in a burqa reportedly from the St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru, Karnataka has gone viral. Those sharing the clip said that these were Hindus trying to mock the Muslims. In the video some girl students can be seen dancing to the song, ' Fevicol Se,' in burqas. Some users of the social media have demanded stringent action against the college authorities.

People tweeted saying that strict action should be taken against the St. Joseph Engineering college in Mangaluru, Karnataka for organising such an event in which Muslims were mocked. OneIndia has learnt that the girls dancing in the video are Muslims and not Hindus.

While searching on Twitter we found the official handle of the St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. On December 8 2022, the college had posted a series of tweets about the incident. The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural, the college said in a tweet.

It was not part of the approved programme and the students involved have been suspended pending inquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone, the college said in another tweet.

The college also issued a press note signed by Dr. Sudheer M, the college's in-charge principal. In the press note, he said, "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students' association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending an enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone on campus knows that strict guidelines are in place in this regard."

We also found reports from ANI, Hindustan Times and Zee News which confirmed that the students who were dancing were Muslims and not Hindus. The reports also said that these students were suspended by the college management pending inquiry.

Hence it would be safe to conclude that those sharing the video with the claim that the dance in a burqa was done by Hindus to insult Muslims is fake news.

Fact Check Claim Hindus mocked Muslims in Mangaluru college by dancing in a burqa Conclusion The claim is fake the girls dancing in the burqa were in fact Muslims Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 9:50 [IST]