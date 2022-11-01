YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: The truth behind the smiling Sun image posted by NASA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 01: NASA had last week posted a picture of a smiling Sun on its Twitter handle and this has led to an overpowering of responses on the social media.

    Fact Check: The truth behind the smiling Sun image posted by NASA
    Image Courtesy: @NASASun

    The image is what appears to be a jack-o-lantern esque smile on the surface of the Sun and taken by NASA's space based Solar Dynamics Observatory. Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space, the space agency said on Twitter.

    The question that was asked by many users is what exactly does this mean. Experts however say that the picture of the Sun many not be as happy as it looks. The black patches which can be seen in the ultraviolet light are coronal holes. These holes are the regions from where fast solar wind gushes onto space the experts also say.

    Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account

    The impact can be so high that such solar holes may cause a solar storm which may extend up to the Earth and they release complex stream of solar winds. It is the coincidental positioning of these coronal holes that cause a face like pattern.

    The Solar Dynamics Observatory which was launched in 2010 has been out in space and keeping an eye on the activities of the Sun. It is used to study space weather and track the star's flares and outbursts.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Image posted by NASA shows the Sun smiling

    Conclusion

    Experts however say that the picture of the Sun many not be as happy as it looks

    Rating

    True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster nasa sun

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X