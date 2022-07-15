YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: The government of India is not giving free laptops to students in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: The message claiming that the government is giving free laptops students has gone viral yet again.

    While sharing a link to register, the message says, ' government giving free laptop to all students in India. Register your name on the government's laptop site now.'

    Fact Check: The government of India is not giving free laptops to students in India
    Representational Image

    A similar claim had gone viral in June this year and August last year. OneIndia checked with multiple sources to check the veracity of this claim.

    Fact Check: Was Raja the oldest living tiger in captivity?Fact Check: Was Raja the oldest living tiger in captivity?

    We learnt that this claim is fake and the government has made no such announcement. Moreover we also checked to see if the government has any exclusive site for students to register to get free laptops and we found none.

    In June the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check had put out a message which read, 'a text message with a website link circulating on social media claims that the Government of India is offering free laptops to all students. The circulated link is fake and the government is not running any such scheme.

    We would like to advise against clicking such links. They ask for personal details and could be phishing links as well. Many have ended up losing money after registering on such sites. Always check for the veracity and credibility of the information before you proceed to click on such links.

    Fact Check: Did WHO chief say COVID-19 is no where near us?Fact Check: Did WHO chief say COVID-19 is no where near us?

    Hence we can conclude that the message in circulation claiming that the government is giving free laptops to students in India is entirely fake.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government giving free laptops to students in India

    Conclusion

    The government is not running any such scheme and the message in question is fake

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster laptops students

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X