    Fact check: Should we be worried over 'rushed' approval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: As soon as DCGI approved the two vaccines, many have raised serious concern over the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for restricted use, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.

    Fact check: Should we be worried over rushed approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin?

    Even social media users were quick to point out that approving the vaccine before trials were complete was a matter of concern irrespective of how safe or effective the vaccine eventually turned out to be.

    Hitting back at those doubting the vaccine approvals, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said, "For those spreading rumours let it be known that EUA for COVAXIN is differently conditional in clinical trial mode. EUA for COVAXIN is different from COVISHIELD because its use will be in clinical trial mode. All COVAXIN recipients to be tracked, monitored as if they're in trial."

    The minister further said, "COVAXIN approval is 'Monitored Approval' with strict follow-up and rolling review. This approval ensures India has an additional vaccine shield in its arsenal especially against potential mutant strains in a dynamic pandemic situation. A strategic decision for our vaccine security."

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for restricted use, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.

    Conclusion

    Union health minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that the authorisation for Covaxin was different from that for Covishield as the former would be used in clinical trial mode.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Monday, January 4, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
