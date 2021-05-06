Fact check: Should CT scans be avoided in mild COVID-19 cases? Misleading says IRIA

No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: A claim made by AIIMS chief that a CT scan is equivalent to 300-400 x-rays and should be avoided for mild cases has been rubbished by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association.

The association said that the claims by the AIIMS chief are misleading. In an official statement, the association said that CT scans are an important component of COVID-19 diagnosis as well as determining the severity of the disease.

The association said that Guleria's comment is unscientific, alarming and irresponsible.

The IRIA said that the CT scan is far more sensitive than saturation monitoring by pulse oximetry in detecting lung damage.

"This is a very retrograde and was the situation 30-40 years ago. The modern CT Scanners use ultra low dose CT which has radiation comparable to only 5 -10 x-rays. CT Chest is helpful to stage the disease mild, moderate or severe, thereby contributing significantly in management. Moreover the progression of the disease can be monitored by CT especially in patients who are deteriorating," the IRIA said in a statement.

Fact Check Claim CT scan is equivalent to 300-400 x-rays and should be avoided for mild cases. Conclusion The modern CT Scanners use ultra low dose CT which has radiation comparable to only 5 —10 x-rays says IRIA. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in