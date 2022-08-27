YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: SBI message asking customers to update PAN to avoid account closure is fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 27: A message is doing the rounds in the name of the State Bank of India asking customers to update their PAN number.

    The message reads, ' dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed (sic) today. Contact now and update your PAN mumber (sic). Details in the link, the message says while sharing the link.

    Fact Check: SBI message asking customers to update PAN to avoid account closure is fake

    If one looks at the language, it is clear that it is not an official message from the State Bank of India. Dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed today is wrong English. In the next part of the message the word PAN number has been written as PAN Mumber.

    Fact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya PradeshFact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya Pradesh

    Moreover PIB Fact Check has also debunked this claim as fake. A fake message issued in the name of the SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you get any such message report it to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or call 1930.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    SBI asks customers to update PAN number to avoid account from being blocked

    Conclusion

    SBI has issued no such message and this is a phishing scam

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More CUSTOMERS News  

    Read more about:

    customers fake news buster sbi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X