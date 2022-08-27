Fact Check: SBI message asking customers to update PAN to avoid account closure is fake

No OTP sharing needed to defer EMIs: Do not fall for this cyber fraud

New Delhi, Aug 27: A message is doing the rounds in the name of the State Bank of India asking customers to update their PAN number.

The message reads, ' dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed (sic) today. Contact now and update your PAN mumber (sic). Details in the link, the message says while sharing the link.

If one looks at the language, it is clear that it is not an official message from the State Bank of India. Dear customer your SBI YONO Account closed today is wrong English. In the next part of the message the word PAN number has been written as PAN Mumber.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck



▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details



▶️Report at👇



✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in



📞1930 pic.twitter.com/GiehqSrLcg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 27, 2022

Moreover PIB Fact Check has also debunked this claim as fake. A fake message issued in the name of the SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you get any such message report it to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or call 1930.

Fact Check Claim SBI asks customers to update PAN number to avoid account from being blocked Conclusion SBI has issued no such message and this is a phishing scam Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15:35 [IST]