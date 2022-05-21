Fact check: 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' contest shared with a fake claim of winning upto ₹20 lakh

Fact Check: Viral image of ‘Shivling’ from Vietnam wrongly shared as one from Gyanvapi

New Delhi, May 21: A message impersonating the Govt. of India claims that you can win upto ₹20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that this message is fake. Further, the tweet categorically stated that 'Government of India is not associated with this text message'.

A message impersonating the Govt. of India claims that you can win upto ₹20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana.#PIBFactcheck



▶️ This Message is #FAKE!



▶️ The Government of India is not associated with this text message pic.twitter.com/oBXnAWUqsV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 21, 2022

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has launched country's biggest ever Quiz Contest 'Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz' which aims to sensitise the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives. Citizens, by participating can win Rs 2,000 and not upto ₹20 lakh.

The government has been working to ensure basic necessities to all citizens of the country through various programmes and schemes for the holistic welfare of all citizens, especially the poor and marginalised sections of society.

To sum it up, Government has nothing to do with this, it is a fraudulent message.

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:51 [IST]