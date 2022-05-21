YouTube
    Fact check: 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' contest shared with a fake claim of winning upto ₹20 lakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: A message impersonating the Govt. of India claims that you can win upto ₹20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana.

    According to the claim, you can win upto ₹20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana.

    Fact check: Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz contest shared with a fake claim of winning upto ₹20 lakh
    Representational Image

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that this message is fake. Further, the tweet categorically stated that 'Government of India is not associated with this text message'.

    It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has launched country's biggest ever Quiz Contest 'Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz' which aims to sensitise the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives. Citizens, by participating can win Rs 2,000 and not upto ₹20 lakh.

    The government has been working to ensure basic necessities to all citizens of the country through various programmes and schemes for the holistic welfare of all citizens, especially the poor and marginalised sections of society.

    To sum it up, Government has nothing to do with this, it is a fraudulent message.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    You can win upto ₹20 lakh by participating in the 'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' on PM Awas Yojana

    Conclusion

    This Message is FAKE and that the Government of India is not associated with this text message

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:51 [IST]
    X