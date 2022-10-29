Fact Check: Rishi Sunak never said India needs a PM like Manmohan Singh

Devout Hindu Rishi Sunak shares Diwali wishes from NO 10: Says our children will light Diyas

New Delhi, Oct 29: Rishi Sunak made headlines after he took over as Britain's Prime Minister. He is the first Indian origin prime minister of the country.

Now a graphic made by a Hindi Daily has gone viral with the claim that Rishi Sunak had praised former Indian prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. According to the post, Sunak said that India needs a PM like Singh to steer the country in the right direction and improve the economy.

Oneindia has learnt that the graphic was altered to make the viral image. The original graphic speaks about a spat between the BJP and Congress over Sunak's appointment.

The Congress had said that it was time for India to get a PM from the minority community. The BJP responded by saying that India already had a leader from the minority community ie Manmohan Singh.

Hence it is clear that the graphic made by the Hindi daily was altered. The fact is Rishi Sunak never said that India needs a PM like Manmohan Singh to steer the country in the right direction and improve the economy.

Fact Check Claim Rishi Sunak said India needs a PM like Manmohan Singh Conclusion Sunak never made the statement and the graphic was altered Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 8:27 [IST]