Fact check: Received an SMS that KBC is offering Rs 25 Lakh as Lottery prize?

    New Delhi, Apr 29: A new WhatsApp scam has emerged, and scammers have once again resorted to the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) jointly organised by KBC and Reliance Jio for duping people.

    Fact check: Is KBC giving away Rs 25 lakh lottery?

    The fraudsters are trying to scam people through phone calls, text messages and emails claiming that they have won Rs 25 lakh in a lottery scam.

    The scheme-scam sent messages to huge count of people and made promises to reward "winners" with ₹ 25 lakh.

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that it was a fake scheme and the government has no connection with it.

    The official PIB Fact Check shared an image of the scheme on Twitter and clarified that it was a fake.

    Stay alert if you too have received these texts, don't fall in the trap.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is KBC giving away Rs 25 lakh lottery

    Conclusion

    No, it is a fake scheme and the government has no connection with it.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
