    Fact check: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann caught stealing a bike?

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is no stranger to controversy and recently a photo claiming that it Mann was 'arrested for stealing a bike' went viral on social media.

    The photo shows a seemingly disorient young Mann sitting on the ground with three others claiming the image to be photographic evidence of Mann's arrest in a bike robbery case over a decade ago.

    However, the image showed Mann celebrating Holi with some of his friends. The image was first shared by Punjabi singer and actor Karamjit Anmol on his social media handles with the caption, "Holi memories with Bhagwant Mann & @manjitsidhu".

    Claim

    Bhagwant Mann was 'arrested for stealing a bike'

    Conclusion

    The image was taken at Canadian singer Harbhajan Mann’s home’s terrace on Holi.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 9:40 [IST]
    X