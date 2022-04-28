YouTube
    Fact check: Pregnant women shouldn't watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 28: In many cultures, including in India, a solar or lunar eclipse is considered a bad omen and harmful for a pregnant woman. It's not uncommon for the movements of the Sun and the Moon to be associated with superstitions. When it comes to today's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse, it's no different.

    Fact check: If you are pregnant you should not watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby?

    A solar eclipse is an astronomical event which leaves most people in awe and wonder. But, centuries ago when people could not explain the origin of such an event, it was seen as a bad omen.

    From keeping pregnant women away from the glare to throwing out your pickles, here are some superstitions around the solar eclipse with no scientific evidence to back them up:

    The NASA scientists also point towards another common myth that pregnant women should not watch an eclipse because it can harm the baby. This belief is related to the previous false idea that harmful radiations are emitted during a total solar eclipse, they say. The electromagnetic radiation from the corona, seen as light, is perfectly safe, the scientists say.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Pregnant women shouldn't watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby

    Conclusion

    The radiations are harmless and would not affect the developing fetus

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
    X