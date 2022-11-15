Fact Check: PM Modi never told ICC to replay the India-England semi-final game at T20 World Cup

PM Modi holds brief discussion with French President at the start of G20 Summit in Bali

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Nov 15: There has been a lot of talk on the way the Indian cricket team played the semi-finals against England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022.

Amidst this a video has gone viral with Hindi captions that read, 'England won the semi-final by foul play. Hence the semi-final match will be played again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this demand to the ICC and captain Rohit Sharma is happy.

OneIndia has learnt that this is completely false. The PM has not said anything about the match and team India's defeat.

Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi makes 'bogus’ claim on Railways being privatised

The video which is 3.33 minutes long claimed, " in the second semi-final,. Indian team lost to England by ten wickets. Batsmen like Virat Kohli and Hardin Pandya played well and India finished its innings at 168/6 after 20 overs. The Indian bowlers however failed to take wickets. England made 170 without losing any wickets.'

The video also said that England's performance surprised everybody. How could they do this? The umpires made wrong decisions and this helped England win the game. After the PM Narendra Modi made a big demand to the ICC. The PM said if England won the match by foul play then I should approach ICC to organise an England vs India semi-final again.

We looked for PM's posts on the social media about this claim. After team India's win against Pakistan in the initial stages of the tournament, the PM congratulated the team, especially Virat Kohli.

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli announce retirement from international cricket

The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022

Further we could not find any remarks by the PM following the loss against England. Hence it is clear that the claim being made about the PM asking the ICC to replay the game vs England is absolute fake.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi asked ICC to replay the India vs England game since the latter won the semi-final in the T20 World Cup by foul means Conclusion No such comment was made by the PM and he never reacted to the Indian team’s loss to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:10 [IST]