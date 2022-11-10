YouTube
    Fact Check: Old video of Nepal earthquake shared as recent one

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Nepal was struck by an earthquake in the early hours of November 9. Tremors were felt across North India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

    Fact Check: Old video of Nepal earthquake shared as recent one
    Image screen grab from youtube video( WildFilmsIndia/youtube)

    Now a CCTV footage of a busy junction being rocked by the earthquake has gone viral on the social media. In the footage one can see a structure in the middle of the junction collapsing because of the tremors as a result of which traffic comes to a grinding halt. The video is being shared from the claim that it is from the recent earthquake of November 9.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    OneIndia has learnt that this video is not a recent one. After conducting a reverse search of the screenshots from the viral video, we were led to a YouTube channel which had shared the same video in 2015.

    We also found a report with the same video.

    This suggests that the video is from April 25 2015. In the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took place in Nepal in 2015 nearly 9,000 people were killed and several thousands injured. The earthquake also left a trail of destruction and destroyed many areas in Kathmandu and nearby. That year the earthquake was also felt in parts of Bhutan, Tibet and Bangladesh. The reports said that the video was taken at the Tripureshwor Chown and the statue that was destroyed was that of the late king Tribhuvan Shah.

    Twitter becomes the epicentre of memes as Nepal earthquake sends tremors in north IndiaTwitter becomes the epicentre of memes as Nepal earthquake sends tremors in north India

    The November 9 earthquake took place at 2.12 am Nepal time. However the viral video is from the daytime. The epicentre of the earthquake that took place on November 9 was the Doti district which is 430 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

    Hence it is clear that the video being shared with the claim that it is from the November 9 earthquake is misleading. The viral video is seven years old.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows earthquake striking busy junction in Nepal on November 9 2022

    Conclusion

    The video is from the 2015 earthquake that struck Nepal

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    fake news buster earthquake

    Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
