    Fact Check: Old video from Poland showing train of lights shared as one from UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Were lights of SpaceX's Starlink Satellites visible in Uttar Pradesh. Starling is the name of a satellite network developed by Elon Musk's spaceflight company SpaceX that aims to provide internet access in remote locations.

    While such incidents have taken place in many places, a video of a train of lights in the night sky has gone viral with the claim that it is from Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Many people saw these bright lights at around 7.30 pm and people in Farrukhabad quickly captured it using their mobile phones, the message read while sharing these images

    OneIndia has learnt that this video is from Poland. Using reverse search we found a video uploaded on a YouTune channel named Night Sky. The same was uploaded on January 11 2021 with the headline, Starlink satellites train #Shorts.

    The description of the video read, " Starlink satellites train seen from Poland. Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX in order to provide satellite Internet access."

    The same channel also shared a longer version of the video on August 11 2020 with the headline, "Starlink satellites over Poland. Starlink Train."

    Hence it becomes clear that the video which is being passed off saying it is from Uttar Pradesh is from Poland.

    Claim

    Video showing train of lights is from Uttar Pradesh

    Conclusion

    The video is not from UP, but shot at Poland and is two years old

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 12:42 [IST]
