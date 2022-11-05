Fact Check: Old images of Imran Khan shared as ones from recent shooting incident

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Nov 05: Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is in the news following an assassination bid on him. Following the incident, Pakistan has descended into chaos with Khan's supporters wrecking havoc on the streets.

Now social media users have been sharing images of the former PM and PTI leade to describe the incident that took place at Wazirabad during a rally. In the picture he is seen lying down and being taken away with blood on his face.

The pictures have also been used by mainstream news outlets such as Wion and Outlook, which have now deleted the image. Piers Morgan, a prominent broadcaster also shared the image on Twitter and the same has been widely shared.

After using reverse image search, OneIndia learnt that the images were from separate incidents. The first image was on Khan who took part in a dharna against the then PML-N government led by Nawaz Sharif in 2014. The image was posted by Khan on Twitter.

Night at the dharna. pic.twitter.com/5ppIGJAs1S — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 17, 2014

The second image was from 2013 after Khan had fallen off the stage during a programme in Lahore. He had sustained injuries in the incident. Hence we could conclude that both the images are not from the November 3 incident in which Khan was shot at.

Fact Check Claim These are images of Imran Khan after the November 3 shooting incident Conclusion Both images are from different incidents and have nothing to do with the November 3 shooting Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9:34 [IST]