Fact Check: No, this video of a family getting washed away is not from Assam floods

New Delhi, May 18: A shocking video of a family getting washed away along with a bridge that collapsed over an overflowing river has gone viral on social media, amid the flood-situation in Assam.

At least 9 people have dies and more than 6.6 lakh people have been hit by the floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains in the state. When verified it was found that the image was neither recent nor from Assam. It was from the 2017 floods in Bihar.

In fact, the horrific incident was captured on camera in Araria district of Bihar in which three people were feared drowned after a bridge connecting a village collapsed.

The chilling video, taken by a shocked onlookers, shows people crossing the bridge speedily fearing that it may collapse anytime. Three member of a family were trapped and swept away by flood water as the bridge crumbled when they tried to cross it.

The image is taken during flash floods in Bihar. By August 17, 2017, hundreds of people lost their lives in the state, and nearly 93 lakh people from 15 districts were affected by the floods.

Thus, we can conclude that the video is around five years old and not related to the ongoing Assam floods.

Fact Check Claim Video shows a family getting washed away in the Assam floods. Conclusion The viral video is from the 2017 flash floods in Bihar’s Araria district. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

