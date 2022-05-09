YouTube
    Fact check: No, Finance Ministry has not asked recipients to share bank details to receive funds

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 09: A notice has been circulating in the public domain stating that attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank account details in order to receive funds is fake.

    Fact check: No, Finance Ministry has not asked recipients to share bank details to receive funds

    It says that One Bitcoins which Miss Monica Corey brought from Glasgow, England to India has been verified and checked in order and law reference and converted into Indian Rupees. Note that Monica needs trusted account holders so that she may deposit her funds, the letter also says. The letter is signed by Arun Jaitley, D.G UNODC Regional Office.

    The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter: "A certificate issued in the name of @FinMinIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds.

    ▶ ️This certificate is #FAKE.

    ▶ ️Never respond to letters received via emails/posts asking you to share your bank-related details.''

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank details to receive funds

    Conclusion

    This certificate issued in the name of Finance Ministry is fake

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
