oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 19: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exams, scheduled to be held in on May 21, just a few days after completion of All India counselling, have been postponed, claimed a viral photo doing rounds on social media sites.

As per the picture, the Directorate General of Health Services had directed the Executive Director of the National Board of Examination to postpone the examination by six to eight weeks.

The viral letter dated 18.04.2022 read, "I am directed to say that lot of representation were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date i.e 21.05.22 as published in Information bulletin by NBE (Nation Board of Examination) since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022."

The letter further stated, "Keeping the above facts in view, the Hon'ble HFM has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by Hon'ble HFM may be complied with. The issues with the approval of the competent authority.

Is this true?

Press Information Bureau has verified the claims and stated that it is a fake letter. It tweeted, "A #Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media."

A #Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck



▶️No such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. pic.twitter.com/b3g7JLoQWh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2022

"No such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services," it added.

Fact Check Claim NEET-PG examination 2022 scheduled to be held in May postponed by 6-8 weeks. Conclusion The NEET-PG examination has not been postponed as claimed by a fake letter on social media. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in