YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 06: The internet is abuzz with images of a shooting with the claim that it was from the scene where Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala was killed.

    Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed
    File Photo of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala

    On May 29 Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa, Punjab. Amidst this a video has gone viral with the claim that this was from the scene where Moosewala was shot. "Waheguru ji, see how the killers of Moose Wala attacked him," read a post on the social media along with the video.

    OneIndia learnt that this claim is not right. While the key frames were reverse searched, it led us to a clop from an action scene in a web series. The video had been uploaded on August 31 2021 with the title, "Gangster gun fire attitude WhatsApp status."

    Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

    The visuals are indeed dramatic, but nowhere could we find that it was from the killing of the Punjabi singer. In fact the video is from the web series, Shukla the Tiger. This is a Hindi action web series streaming on MX Player since 2021.

    Hence it clear that the video being shared online with the claim that it was from the Moosewala crime scene is misleading and not correct. It is in fact from a scene from the web series, Shukla the Tiger.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Original footage from the scene where Moosewala was killed

    Conclusion

    The video is from a Hindi web series and not from the crime scene where Moosewala was killed

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster Sidhu Moose Wala

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X