Fact Check: Is this video of a Russian soldier being run over by a tank a recent one?
New Delhi, Oct 22: Russian President, Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks. He promised to end the controversial mobilisation drive that witnessed scores of men in their fifties flee the country.
Now a video has gone viral showing Putin's newly mobilised recruits taking part in a parade. The video also has shocking footage of one of the soldiers being run over by the tank.
The video shows the soldiers standing in attention. As gun shots go off, one of the tanks takes a sharp turn and runs over a soldier. The injured soldier can be seen standing up, but he collapses later.
"During a Russian military procession and 'show of might', a military vehicle runs over a Russian soldier who is part of the parade," says one person while sharing the video on Facebook.
A reverse search of the frames led OneIndia to the actual video which is from 2014. We found a report by a Vietnamese news website which had the video in it.
On June 16 2014, the Daily Mail too reported about the incident. The report went with the header Awful moment Russian soldier is hit by a tank while on the parade ground (but somehow gets back on his feet)
The soldier was identified as 19 year old Pavel Touromov. He suffered from serious injuries after the a BMP armoured personnel carrier weighing 20 tonnes ran him down.
Reports from Russia however identified the soldier as Alexei Agishin and said that he suffered only from minor injuries. A report from 2014 published by a Russian news outlet featured the photograph of the soldier and quoted him on how he managed to survive.
"I
stood
with
my
back
to
this
armored
personnel
carrier.
At
the
last
moment,
I
turned
around
and
a
second
later
there
was
a
blow.
I
don't
remember
how
the
front
two
wheels
drove
over
me.
But
I
remember
that
when
I
saw
a
gap
between
the
wheels,
I
grouped
up
and
crawled
under
the
hull
of
the
armored
personnel
carrier.
I
waited
for
him
to
pass
and
then
only
tried
to
get
to
my
feet.
But
then
I
don't
remember
anything,"
the
soldier
said.
Hence while there are a couple of versions to this story, we can conclude it is definitely not a recent one.
Fact Check
Claim
Russian soldier run over by a military tank during a parade
Conclusion
This is not a recent video, but is from 2014