Fact Check

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Patna, Oct 22: Ahead of the Bihar elections, tweets from a Twitter handle purportedly belonging to politician Luv Sinha is getting viral.

Luv Sinha, son of actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, is making his debut in politics with upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Sinha is Congress candidate from Bankipore constituency and is fighting against three-time BJP MLA Nitin Navin.

Netizens are sharing some of the controversial tweets from the handle considering it to be belonging from Luv Sinha.

The Twitter handle has 3,755 followers and over 4,000 Tweets and is having the username Luv Sinha (@Luv_Sinha143). The account has continuously been putting controversial tweets.

The account is fake and does not belong to Luv Sinha.

While @LuvSinha shared and replied to Tweets mostly from his father, siblings and known figure, the contents shared and replied from @Luv_Sinha143 are from parody accounts.

The contents of @Luv_Sinha143 mostly have tweets against the BJP government and Narendra Modi. Most of his hashtags are about Shaheen Bagh.

While Luv Sinha's original Twitter handle has recent tweets mostly from Bihar elections campaign.

@Luv_Sinha143 was created in January 2020 with irregular interactions.

Luv Sinha has himself tweeted against the fake Twitter handle and asked his followers to report it.

Fact Check Claim Twitter handle @Luv_Sinha143 belongs to Luv Sinha. Conclusion @Luv_Sinha143 is a parody account Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in