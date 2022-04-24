Rather than admitting mistakes, still blaming first Prime Minister Nehru: Manmohan Singh slams BJP-led govt

New Delhi, Apr 24: A picture on social media showcasing India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his cabinet colleagues including first Home Minister Sardar Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian constitution having food has gone viral.

It claims that the politicians were attending the first Iftar Party of Independent India hosted by first Education Minister Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad. However, it has turned out to be a false claim although it is an authentic photo.

On doing research, it has been revealed that the picture was taken at a lunch hosted by Sardar Patel after C Rajagopalachari became Governer-General in 1948.

In the photo, seated were: Rafi Ahmad Kidwai, Baldeve Singh, Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, C Rajagopalachari, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, John Matthai, Jagjivan Ram, Mr Gadgil, Mr Neogi, Dr Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mookherji, Gopalaswamy Iyengar and Jayaramdas Daulatram.

How we came to the conclusion?

The photo was taken by Homai Vyarawalla, India's first woman photojournalist. It was found on her rare collection of pictures on this link.

Also, a search on Google took us to a stock image site Alamy and there is no mention of Iftar Party.

So, it is clear that the picture was not from the Iftar Party.

Fact Check Claim Nehru, Ambedkar, Patel at first Iftar Party in Independent India. Conclusion Photo is authentic but not taken at Iftar Party. Nehru and his cabinet colleagues attended a lunch hosted by Sardar Patel after C Rajagopalachari became Governer-General. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

