    Fact Check: Is the government scrapping the ministry of minority affairs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Reports have emerged stating that the Union Government is planing to scrap the minority affairs ministry.

    A media report claimed that the Centre is likely to scrap the ministry of minority affairs and merge with the social justice and empowerment ministry.

    The ministry of minority affairs was established by the UP government in 2006. While citing sources in the government, the report added that the ministry would be scrapped and merged.

    The government has however clarified that there is no such proposal to scrap the ministry. Stating that this is a fake claim PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and posted, A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI. This Claim is #FAKE. No such Proposal is under consideration.

    The website of the ministry says, "the Ministry of Minority Affairs was carved out of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and created on 29th January, 2006 to ensure a more focused approach towards issues relating to the notified minority communities namely Muslim, Christian, Budhist, Sikhs, Parsis and Jain. The mandate of the Ministry includes formulation of overall policy and planning, coordination, evaluation and review of the regulatory framework and development programmes for the benefit of the minority communities."

    Hence it becomes clear that the government has not made any decision as yet and the media reports are misleading.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government planning to scrap ministry of minority affairs

    Conclusion

    Government has clarified that no such decision has been made as yet

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
