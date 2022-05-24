Fact Check: Is the CET being conducted in the third quarter this year

Fact Check: Did the UP government order the surrender of ration cards?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: An order is doing the rounds on the social media claiming that on the recommendation of a special committee the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of 2022-23.

The order titled Recommendations of the Special Committee on Common Eligibility Test is attributed to the Press Information Bureau.

It says that as prescribed by the Government of India and published order dated 21st February 2021 the committee likes to highlight that the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23.

An order doing the rounds on social media claims that on the recommendation of a special committee, the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test will be conducted in the 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23#PIBFactCheck



▶️This order is #Fake



▶️@EduMinOfIndia has not issued this order pic.twitter.com/oX6OaRn35a — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 24, 2022

PIB Fact Check said that this order is wrong and no such order has been issued by the Education Ministry.

Fact Check Claim CET will be conducted in 3rd quarter this year Conclusion The education ministry has not issued any such order Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 15:59 [IST]