Fact check: Is Sidhu Moose Wala's father contesting Sangrur by-poll?

    New Delhi, Jun 04: Days after Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, speculations were rife that his father may contest from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat which goes to bypoll on June 23.

    Sidhu Moose Wala
    File photo of Sidhu Moose Wala

    Dismissing all speculations regarding his electoral debut in the Sangrur by-elections, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Saturday said he had no intention of contesting polls.

    Using Moose Wala's Instagram account, Balkaur Singh said that he felt sad at speculation doing the rounds on social media and clarified that he had no intention to contest any election.

    He also thanked the people for their support and requested the fans of Sidhu Moose Wala to attend his bhog ceremony on June 8.

    Economist Singh Johal had proposed that Balkaur Singh should be allowed to get elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

    Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa, however, expressed vocal support for Johal's proposal.

    The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly elections.

    Mann, who at present is the Punjab Chief Minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

    Polling for the seat will be held on June 23 while counting will take place on June 26.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh to contest Sangrur by-poll

    Conclusion

    Balkaur Singh has clarified saying he has no intention of contesting polls.

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 19:01 [IST]
    X