Fact Check: Is Shraddha Walkar’s psychopath killer Aftab Amin Poonawala a Parsi or Muslim

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Delhi police on November 12 arrested one Aftab Amin Poonawala for the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Aftab chopped her body into 35 pieces before disposing it off in different parts of Delhi.

After the news went viral, there have been debates on the social media about the religion of the accused person. Some have claimed that he is a Parsi due to his Poonawala surname while others said he is a Muslim.

Another twitter user also made a similar comment and said "Aftab Poonamwalla is the name of the guy. He was a Parsi. Not that it matters but people will again paint it as Hindu-Muslim conflict, Twitter user Syed Mahmood said.

Many more took to Twitter to claim that Aftab who murdered his girlfriend in the most gruesome fashion is a Parsi and not a Muslim.

OneIndia checked further find out about the veracity of the claims that are being made on Twitter. We found his Instagram post with the handle @thehungrychokro. In a 2014 post while replying to a question on one of his posts, he acknowledges that he is a Muslim.

If one looks at the screen grab taken from Instagram you can see that Aftab himself has confirmed that he is a Muslim.

One user @zloymom asks Aftab, "hello, my friend! Can I ask you - are you Krishna or Muslim? I have two friends from India one of them is Krishna and other one - Muslim."

To this Aftab replies by saying, " I am Muslim and the other term you're is Hindu. Lord Krishna is the God of Hindus. May I ask why the certain inquisitiveness about my region??"

This makes it clear that the comment made by the gruesome killer confirms that he is a Muslim.

Further we also checked the information in the FIR lodged by the police following a complaint by Shraddha's father. "My daughter had told my wife in 2019 that she wants to stay in a live-in relationship with Aftab Amin Poonawalla. I and my wife had said 'No' to it. This is because we are Hindus and belong to the Koli caste. And the boy is a Muslim," read the complaint.

Shraddha Walkar who was in a live-in relationship with Aftab in Delhi was murdered six months ago when she asked him to marry her. He told the police that during a fight he had strangled her. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed it off in various parts of Delhi. Following a complaint by the father of the girl after he could not trace her, the police cracked the case.

Fact Check Claim Shraddha Walkar’s killer Aftab Amin Poonawala is a Parsi Conclusion By Aftab’s own admission, he is a Muslim Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:11 [IST]