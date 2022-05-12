Fact Check: Is Samagra Education associated with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan?

Fact Check: No, Raghuram Rajan is not the new Governor of the Bank of England

New Delhi, May 12: Claiming to be the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a fake website is offering employment opportunities for aspiring youths.

The website has claimed that it is being run by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. Also, it is associated with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

However, the Ministry of Education has clarified that it is a fake website. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Education that in order to dupe innocent applicants several websites have been created with the name similar to the schemes (like www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in) of this Department.

These websites are offering employment opportunities to the aspiring candidates and misguiding the job aspirants through the layout of website, content and presentation in a manner similar to original website and asking for money from the respondents for the applications.

While these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for the recruitment process, it warned the job aspirants not to fall prey to such claims.

"The General Public is, hereby, advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest. Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk & cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof," the press release from the Ministry of Education said.

Oneindia had recently published a story on typosquatting and how miscreants cheat people.

Cybercriminals first register the domain names of misspelt URLs. They will book multiple domains that have high chances of misspelling. If the original website is www.buyshoesfree.com, they try to book domains like www.buyfreeshoes.com, www.buyshoefree.com, www.buy-shoes-free.com, etc. Read more about it here.

Fact Check Claim A fake website claims to be associated with the Government of India's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Conclusion Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has no links with Samagra Education and beware of fake websites claiming to be associated with the government of India. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:54 [IST]