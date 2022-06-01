Fact check: Did you receive SMS claiming MTNL KYC to be expired within 24 hours?

Fact Check: Is this viral image from the Nepal plane wreckage

Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last

Fact check: Was Ministry of culture planning to conduct a study on 'racial purity' in India?

Fact check: Is SAIL offering a chance to win Rs 6,000?

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 01: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has warned against multiple fake messages and links being circulated by some unknown persons on WhatsApp and various other social media platforms.

''It has come to our notice that multiple fake messages and links in the name of SAIL are being circulated by some unknown persons on WhatsApp and various other social media platforms ...,'' the steel major said in a tweet.

''It is a fake message and all are advised not to open the link or forward it to anyone,'' it said.

A company has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the Delhi police.

In the complaint, the company said multiple fake messages and links in the name of SAIL are being circulated by unknown persons on WhatsApp and various other social media platforms announcing some exclusive gifts to be won.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company with an annual steel-making capacity of over 20 million tonnes.

Fact Check Claim On SAIL's 50 years anniversary, you may get a chance of winning 6000 Conclusion It is a fake message. SAIL does not hold any responsibility. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in