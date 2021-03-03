YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is NIOS making Gita, Ramayan mandatory in Madrasas

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The government has issued a clarification with regard to a news report titled NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrasas.

    In the clarification, the government said this is with reference to the news report published in Times of India dated 03.03.2021 titled "NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas". This news has distorted facts, has misrepresented truth and seems to be of malicious intent.

    Fact check: Is NIOS making Gita, Ramayan mandatory in Madrasas

    It is clarified herewith that NIOS accredits Madrassas under SPQEM (Special provision for quality education of Madrassas). Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision-without any hard line boundaries of fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education system. It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS.

    There are around 100 Madrassas with 50,000 students are accredited with NIOS. Further, there are plans to accredit around 500 more Madrassas with the NIOS in the recent future- totally on the basis of demand of Madrassas.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrasas

    Conclusion

    Govt has clarified there are no hardline boundaries of fixed subject combinations

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X