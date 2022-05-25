Fact Check: Is Indian Railways running a lucky draw? Know all details about viral message here

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 25: Fraudsters often impersonate official government websites to cheat innocent people. In one such incident, a fraudulent website claiming that Indian Railways is running a lucky draw that gives people a chance to win Rs 6,000 went viral on social media.

"Indian Railways transport subsidies! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get 6,000 Rupee," reads the message going viral on social media platforms.

But the government has clarified that no such lucky draw is being run by Indian Railways and the message going viral on social media is fake.

PIB Fact Check, a fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), found this viral message to be fake.

"A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @RailMinIndia is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details. It's a scam & is not related with Indian Railways," tweeted PIB.

"Please refrain from sharing this fake lottery message," it added.

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @RailMinIndia is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details #PIBFactCheck



▶️ It's a scam & is not related with Indian Railways



▶️ Please refrain from sharing this fake lottery message pic.twitter.com/ZeS8gyr6mn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2022

Earlier, similar message claiming a contest on the occasion of India Post's 170th Anniversary by asking netizens to take part in it to win Rs 20,000 went viral on social media.

E-mails and messages were also circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery, run by Income tax deparment. Both were found to be fake.

Fact Check Claim Indian Railways running a lucky draw Conclusion The truth is that Indian Railways has no links with the website running the contest. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in