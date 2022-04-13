YouTube
    Time and again, speculations around Indian Oil running a contest have been doing rounds and here is yet another rumour which has created confusion in the minds of netizens.

    Fact Check: Is Indian Oil Corp running a contest to offer fuel gift cards?

    The latest speculation on social media claimed that the company is conducting an online contest, giving an opportunity to participants to win a gift voucher worth Rs 6,000.

    With the fuel price getting costlier by day, the fake contest apparently lured many to take part as people hoped to win Rs 6,000 worth the gift vouchers.

    In the fake contests, The participants were asked to give answers to four questions and one question asked is 'do you know Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

    However, the Press Information Bureau has called it a fake news.

    Nonetheless, the oil company has scheme where people can gift fuel vouchers to their friends and well-wishers. It is an electric fuel (e-fuel) voucher which can be bought from the company's official portal.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian Oil giving fuel gift vouchers to the winners of a contest.

    Conclusion

    Indian Oil Corporation is not running any contest.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 19:37 [IST]
