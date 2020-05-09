  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is India short of PPE Coveralls due to quality control problem?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: A video publisher, while citing a doctor said that India is short on PPE Coveralls because of a quality control problem.

    However the government has clarified that there are 8 approved laboratories accredited to the NABL to test prototype samples of the PPE Coveralls.

    Fact check: Is India short of PPE Coveralls due to quality control problem?
    Image Courtesy: @PIBFactCheck

    Eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of PPE Coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. These are - (i) South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (ii) DRDO-INMAS, New Delhi, (iii) Heavy Vehicle Factory, Avadi, Chennai (iv) Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (v) Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (vi) Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh (vii) Ordnance Factory, Ambernath, Maharashtra (viii) Metal & Steel Factory, Ishapore, West Bengal. All these laboratories have been accredited by NABL.

    fake news buster

    The tests are conducted conforming with the technical requirements issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on 2nd March 2020. On 6th April 2020 Ministry of Textiles further issued detailed procedure for issue of Unique Certification Code (UCC) for each passed prototype sample from the manufacturers of the PPE Coveralls.

    These procedures have been further rationalised by the Ministry of Textiles on 22nd April 2020.

    The Unique Certification Code (UCC) refers to each prototype sample submitted by the manufacturer, and is required to be embossed on each manufactured Coverall along with the name of the manufacturer, date of manufacture and name of the client. This procedure has been fully implemented in respect of procurement by M/s HLL Lifecare Limited, which is the procurement agency for the hospitals and healthcare organisations under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

    The manufacturers are also required to submit an affidavit along with their submitted sample, stating details of their manufacturing unit, GSTIN number, company registration number, Udyog Aadhar number or DIC registration number and other relevant details.

    They are also required to declare that they are textile manufacturers and not traders. The affidavit is to form a part of the UCC Certificate.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X