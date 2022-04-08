YouTube
    A website is running a contest on the occasion of India Post's 170th Anniversary by asking netizens to take part in it to win Rs 20,000. People are told to answer four questions after which they will be asked to click on a virtual gift box to try their luck to win the prize.

    Fact Check: Is India Post running Lucky Draw contest to win Rs 20,000?

    People will have three chances to win the amount, but they will have to tell five groups or 20 friends about the promotions to get the gifts, which will be delivered in 5-7 days.

    Is this contest run by India Post? Are winners getting the prize?
    The answer is 'no.' The India Post is not running any contest and is associated with the said website.

    The truth is that India Post has no links with the website running the contest. It has been fact-checked by Press Information Bureau. "A #fake website 'http://goodnessanonymous.website/indiapost/tb.php?_t=16493342731649334690413' impersonating as @IndiaPostOffice is running a lucky draw & offering a chance to win ₹20,000. #PIBFactCheck," it tweeted.

    Hence, people should not fall prey to the contest run by the fake website.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is India Post running a contest?

    Conclusion

    The truth is that India Post has no links with the website running the contest.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 14:09 [IST]
