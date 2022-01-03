Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Mansukh Mandaviya to states on 15-18 age group vaccination

Is India administering expired COVID-19 vaccines? Govt busts fake news

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Centre on Monday rubbished media reports that claimed expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the health Ministry said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021, in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited's letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567 has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021, it said.

The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers.

Earlier, reports were speculated that India is administering expired covid vaccination to children aged 15-18, in the nationwide inculcation that began today.

Few parents had expressed apprehension about getting their children vaccinated amidst fears that Covaxin doses have expired and re-labelled by the manufacturer, Bharat Biotech.

Over 12.3 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 3 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive of those in the age-group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.

The health minister had on Sunday advised states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure separate vaccination centres, session sites and queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) to avoid the mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines during administration of shots to those in the age-group of 15-18 years.

Stressing on the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines, Mandaviya advised states to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years would be Covaxin only. All those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

Fact Check Claim Expired Vaccines are being administered to vaccinate children aged 15 to 18 in India Conclusion Media reports claiming that Expired Vaccines are being Administered in India are False and Misleading Rating False