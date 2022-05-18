YouTube
    Fact check: Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?

    New Delhi, May 18: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

    Is Income Tax running such lucky draw?

    The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery advertisement circulating on social media.

    The fraud lottery advertisement claims that the recipient won a lottery of Rs 8,388 which was jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

    ''Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?

    Conclusion

    Beware of such lottery scams

    Rating

    False
    X