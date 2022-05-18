Fact check: Is Income Tax running any lucky draw?

Fact Check: Does a Nandi statue in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi face the Gyanvapi Mosque

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 18: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery advertisement circulating on social media.

The fraud lottery advertisement claims that the recipient won a lottery of Rs 8,388 which was jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

''Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.#PIBFactCheck



▶️Beware of such lottery scams!



▶️Do not share your personal or financial information on such calls, emails and messages. pic.twitter.com/5Ypeq2ZF0I — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 18, 2022

Fact Check Claim Is Income Tax running any lucky draw? Conclusion Beware of such lottery scams Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in