    Fact check: Is Govt of India reimposing lockdown from December 01

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: A media outlet has claimed that due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, a lockdown will be imposed.

    However, it appears that the tweet being attributed to a prominent media portal has been morphed. The tweet says that due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the government will impose another lockdown.

    This time, there will be no freedom during the lockdown. And this will be applicable from December 1, 2020, the tweet also says.

    However, the government has clarified that this information is false. No decision regarding the re-imposition of lockdown has been taken, the government further clarified.

    Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

    She noted that COVID-19 active cases have declined from over 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh with case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.47 per cent.

    Giving out details of recovery, she said composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 58.9 per cent in October versus 54.6 per cent in the previous month, registering strongest increase in output in close to nine years.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Govt will reimpose lockdown on December 1

    Conclusion

    Govt has taken no decision to reimpose lockdown

    Rating

    False
    

    

    

    
    
    X