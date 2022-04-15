YouTube
    Fact check: Is Centre providing Rs 4,000 under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana to youths?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Government of India has come up with a new scheme called Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana under which youths will get Rs 4,000 for treating Covid-19, a post doing rounds on the internet claimed.

    Fact check: Is Centre providing Rs 4,000 under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana to youths?

    There is a website asking people to register online for the scheme to avail benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana scheme. Once registering, youths will get Rs 4,000.

    How far is this claim true?
    Well, it is a fake news to cheat people on internet. The Centre has not started any such scheme. Moreover, there is no such scheme called Ramban Suraksha Yojana, at this stage.

    Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also warned people not to fall prey to such claims run by fraudsters. However, if people are looking for health schemes by the government, they should get enrolled on Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a national public health insurance that aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low-income earners in the country.

    Roughly, the bottom 50% of the country qualifies for this scheme.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A website claimed that Centre is giving Rs 4,000 for treating Covid-19 to youths.

    Conclusion

    No such scheme has been started by the Centre and it is a fake news.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 13:08 [IST]
