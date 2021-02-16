YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: An image showing several tractors parked on the road has gone viral amidst the ongoing farmer protests.

    It is claimed that these images are from a demonstration in Berlin. It is said that the agitated farmers drove their tractors to Brandenburg Gate in the German capital.

    Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

    Using reverse image search, we found that the three pictures which have been shared are from November 26 2019. As per reports published in 2019, scores of farmers descended on Berlin in their tractors to protest against the government's agriculture plan.

    The farmers said that the new plans threatened their livelihood. At least 10,000 farmers took part in the protest. Hence the images being shared are not new and are from 2019.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Images of tractor convoys shown as a recent farmer protest in Berlin

    Conclusion

    The images are from 2019

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster farmers protest

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X