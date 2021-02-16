Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

Fake: This soldier did not rush to Delhi border to meet father protesting against farm laws

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: An image showing several tractors parked on the road has gone viral amidst the ongoing farmer protests.

It is claimed that these images are from a demonstration in Berlin. It is said that the agitated farmers drove their tractors to Brandenburg Gate in the German capital.

Using reverse image search, we found that the three pictures which have been shared are from November 26 2019. As per reports published in 2019, scores of farmers descended on Berlin in their tractors to protest against the government's agriculture plan.

The farmers said that the new plans threatened their livelihood. At least 10,000 farmers took part in the protest. Hence the images being shared are not new and are from 2019.

Fact Check Claim Images of tractor convoys shown as a recent farmer protest in Berlin Conclusion The images are from 2019 Rating Half True