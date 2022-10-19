Fact Check: Images falsely shared with claim that it is chopper that crashed in Uttarakhand

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 19: On Tuesday in a tragic incident, seven people including a pilot were killed after a chopper carrying Kedarnath pilgrims were killed in Uttarakhand. Following the crash the social media is filled with images and videos claiming it to be from the tragic incident.

    One video shows a chopper bursting into flames and the 17 second clip shows the chopper awkwardly landing and bouncing on the ground. Following this it bursts into flames. While sharing the photos it has been claimed that it from the October 18 chopper crash in Uttarakhand.

    Social media users also shared another image showing a chopper bursting into flames mid-air with the claim that it is from Uttarakhand.

    OneIndia has learnt that this photo is from an airshow in Russia that took place in 2014. The photo of the chopper has been in circulation for the past seven years now. We found a video uploaded on YouTube on September 2014. The footage as per the description shows an Mi-8 helicopter crash in Gelendzhik, Russia.

    We also found several news reports from 2014 which carried the longer version of the video. The report said that during the international airshow "Gidroavisalon 2014" in Russia's Gelendzhik on September 4, 2014 a chopper had crashed. The chopper belongs to the Russian Panh Helicopters aviation company. All three people who were on board died in the crash.

    The second image of the chopper bursting into flames mid-air is also not from Uttarakhand. We found the image on iStock. However no details of the chopper has been offered there.

    This image on the other hand has been used as a representational images by several media outlets while publishing stories about chopper crashes.

    Hence it is clear that the images being shared with the claim that these are from the Kedarnath crash are false.

