Fact check: Image of actor shared as doctor who succumbed to COVID-19

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: A picture of a young woman has gone viral on the social media after it was claimed that she had died of COVID-19.

The post says, "sad news from GUJRAT. #RIP_CORONA_WARRIOR. Very Shocking !! We lost a young gem. Dr Vidhi. Gynecologist, from #Ahmedabad. Succumbed to Covid 19.

Great loss to the family. May god gives strength to the bereaved family to bear this colossal loss . RIP. Now a days daily INDIA is loosing Young doctors !! Still no one is taking seriously!!! Kindly be safe doctors and peoples!!"

Fake: This Indian M 17 did not crash in Ladakh

The image being circulated is not that of a doctors. It is that of South Indian actor and model, Samskruthy Shenoy. The image was in fact shot on the sets of the Malayalam movie Anarkali.

The actor too took to Facebook to clarify about the image in circulation. Dear Friends,

This is me, Samskruthy Shenoy / Samy, aged 22, from Kochi. Some miscreants are spreading this photograph as that of a #Coronawarrior Dr. #Vidhi from Gujarat, who succumbed to #COVID19. It is kind of viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

I have no idea about Dr. Vidhi. If such a person has really passed away due to Corona, my Pranaams to the departed soul. But the person in the photograph is me. Hence kindly avoid forwarding messages with my photograph and also inform your source from where the message is getting forwarded. Thanks in advance, Sincerely, #Samskruthy," the actor wrote.

The original image can be found on the actor's Facebook page:

However speaking of Vidhi, she passed away on September 9. Vidhi was a medical student from Bihar. She had gone to Ahmedabad for an internship. She passed away due to COVID-19 on September 9.

Fact Check Claim This is an image of a doctor from Gujarat who succumbed to COVID-19 Conclusion This is an image of South Indian actor, Samskruthy Shenoy Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in