Fact Check: Has the Chinese PLA further transgressed into Indian territory

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: A newspaper has claimed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has further transgressed into Indian territory.

The report says that the Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Tso lake.

The ADGPI, Indian Army has however refuted this claim. This news is incorrect and the same has been refuted by the ADGPI.

.@the_hindu citing a claim, has published that Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of #PangongTso Lake.#PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake news. @adgpi has refuted this statement. pic.twitter.com/PvNjUQRCt4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2020

The newspaper attributed the same to former BJP member of parliament, Thupstan Chhewang, who represented Ladakh. He said that he had received information from locals living in forward areas along the LAC in Ladakh that Indian soldiers were living in tents and it was not adequate for them in sub-zero conditions.

The border situation is critical and the Chinese troops have not only further transgressed into our areas but they have also occupied prominent positions in Finger 2 and 3 of Pangong Tso, the report also said, while citing the former MP.

