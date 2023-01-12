India does not believe in war, but if forced we’re ready to fight: Rajnath Singh

Make in India neither 'isolationist' nor meant for country alone: Rajnath Singh

Fact Check: Has Rajnath Singh resigned as the Defence Minister of India

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: A news has gone viral claiming that Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has resigned.

The message being circulated in Hindi says that the confusion or upheaval between Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. It says, Rajnath Singh has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this has sent shock waves.

The claim is fake. PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim is fake and requested netizens to refrain from sharing and interacting with such misleading videos.

Fact Check: Don’t believe this notification about 19,800 RPF constable jobs

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦



Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has resigned.



𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭



✔️ This claim is #Fake.



✔️ Kindly refrain from sharing & interacting with such misleading videos.

#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/zJd5WzE36s — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

We checked with other sources as well and found that this is a completely false claim. In fact Rajnath Singh will be taking part in the Indian Army Day Celebrations in Bengaluru on January 15 in the capacity of the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh is currently in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He is on a two-day visit and shall be attending various programmes and also interacting with people from different sections of the society. While tweeting about it, he said that he was looking forward to the visit.

Tomorrow, 12th January, I shall be reaching Lucknow on a two day visit. Shall attend various programmes and also interact with people from different sections of the society. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2023

His latest tweet read, I remember and bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He not only increased the prestige of India in the whole world but also instilled a new confidence within the Indians. His thoughts will continue to inspire us to build a self-respecting, strong and prosperous New India.

स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें स्मरण और नमन करता हूँ। उन्होंने भारत की प्रतिष्ठा न केवल पूरे विश्व में बढ़ाई बल्कि भारतवासियों के भीतर भी एक नये आत्मविश्वास का संचार किया। उनके विचार हमें एक स्वाभिमानी, सशक्त और समृद्ध नए भारत के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile in another development the PIB Fact Check has called out a YouTune Channel for spread fake news.

Fact Check; Is Vladimir Putin 'really' reading a book on Imran Khan?

A #YouTube channel ‘Sarokar Bharat’ with 21,100 subscribers and over 37 lakh views have been found to be propagating #FakeNews regarding the President of India, Prime Minister, and several other Union Ministers. pic.twitter.com/ynUuBkmm19 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

A YouTube Channel Sarokar Bharat with 21,000 subscribers and over 37 lakh views have been found to be propagating fake news regarding the President of India, Prime Minister and several other Union Ministers.

It can be safely said that Rajnath Singh is still very much the Defence Minister of India and the news regarding his resignation is fake.

Fact Check Claim Rajnath Singh has resigned as the Defence Minister of India Conclusion The news is fake and Rajnath Singh is still India’s Defence Minister Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:31 [IST]