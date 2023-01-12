Fact Check: Has Rajnath Singh resigned as the Defence Minister of India

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 12: A news has gone viral claiming that Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has resigned.

    The message being circulated in Hindi says that the confusion or upheaval between Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. It says, Rajnath Singh has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this has sent shock waves.

    The claim is fake. PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim is fake and requested netizens to refrain from sharing and interacting with such misleading videos.

    We checked with other sources as well and found that this is a completely false claim. In fact Rajnath Singh will be taking part in the Indian Army Day Celebrations in Bengaluru on January 15 in the capacity of the Defence Minister.

    Rajnath Singh is currently in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He is on a two-day visit and shall be attending various programmes and also interacting with people from different sections of the society. While tweeting about it, he said that he was looking forward to the visit.

    His latest tweet read, I remember and bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He not only increased the prestige of India in the whole world but also instilled a new confidence within the Indians. His thoughts will continue to inspire us to build a self-respecting, strong and prosperous New India.

    Meanwhile in another development the PIB Fact Check has called out a YouTune Channel for spread fake news.

    A YouTube Channel Sarokar Bharat with 21,000 subscribers and over 37 lakh views have been found to be propagating fake news regarding the President of India, Prime Minister and several other Union Ministers.

    It can be safely said that Rajnath Singh is still very much the Defence Minister of India and the news regarding his resignation is fake.

    Claim

    Rajnath Singh has resigned as the Defence Minister of India

    Conclusion

    The news is fake and Rajnath Singh is still India’s Defence Minister

    Rating

    False
    X