Fact Check: Has Narendra Modi's govt signed deal with Goldcoat Solar in renewable energy sector?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 26: A letter doing rounds on social media sites claimed that the Ministry of Power is collaborating with 'Goldcoat Solar' company in the renewable energy sector.

As per the letterhead, the company has been granted the right to complete the government's energy plan to expand 450 GW by 2030 through the active construction of solar power plants. The co-operation period is 21-06-2020 to 20-06-2030 for a period of 10 years.

However, there is no truth in the claim as the Ministry of Power has not signed a deal with the company in the aforementioned sector.

Press Information Bureau has tweeted the screenshot of the letterhead with a statement that the government of India has not collaborated with the said company on the project.

These days, miscreants create a lot of fake reports to create confusion in the minds of people. Hence, it is not surprising to see a lot of misinformation doing rounds on social media sites.

Fact Check Claim Modi govt signed deal with Goldcoat Solar to revitalise power sector. Conclusion No, the government of India is not collaborating with the said company. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 23:38 [IST]