YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Has Narendra Modi's govt signed deal with Goldcoat Solar in renewable energy sector?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 26: A letter doing rounds on social media sites claimed that the Ministry of Power is collaborating with 'Goldcoat Solar' company in the renewable energy sector.

    Fact Check: Has Narendra Modis govt signed deal with Goldcoat Solar in renewable energy sector?

    As per the letterhead, the company has been granted the right to complete the government's energy plan to expand 450 GW by 2030 through the active construction of solar power plants. The co-operation period is 21-06-2020 to 20-06-2030 for a period of 10 years.

    However, there is no truth in the claim as the Ministry of Power has not signed a deal with the company in the aforementioned sector.

    Press Information Bureau has tweeted the screenshot of the letterhead with a statement that the government of India has not collaborated with the said company on the project.

    These days, miscreants create a lot of fake reports to create confusion in the minds of people. Hence, it is not surprising to see a lot of misinformation doing rounds on social media sites.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Modi govt signed deal with Goldcoat Solar to revitalise power sector.

    Conclusion

    No, the government of India is not collaborating with the said company.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 23:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X