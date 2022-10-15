Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

With Jio-, Airtel 5G rolled out, how to check if your phone has 5G support

New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month launched 5G services in the country. Airtel and Reliance Jio have already rolled 5G services in several major cities in the country.

Now a report has gone viral with the claim that the government has instructed smartphone companies to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones. "It is being claimed in some media reports that the Indian government has instructed smartphone companies to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones, read a tweet.

PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that this claim is fake. The government has issued no such instructions to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones, the tweet also clarified.

While the government has been promoting 5G technology, nowhere is there is any instruction or order that says 3G and 4G technology would be discontinued.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have both launched their 5G services in some parts of the country earlier this month.

If you want to enjoy 5G services you will have to first buy a 5G enabled phone. These phones can be purchased online as well and they are in a price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,30,000.

Reliance rolled out 5G services in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. Airtel is offering 5G in 8 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Chennai and Siliguri. Sunil Mittal, CEO of Airtel said that 5G services will be available across the country by 2024. Jio on the other hand will have a complete rollout by December 2023.

