YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month launched 5G services in the country. Airtel and Reliance Jio have already rolled 5G services in several major cities in the country.

    Now a report has gone viral with the claim that the government has instructed smartphone companies to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones. "It is being claimed in some media reports that the Indian government has instructed smartphone companies to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones, read a tweet.

    Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

    PIB Fact Check took to Twitter and said that this claim is fake. The government has issued no such instructions to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones, the tweet also clarified.

    While the government has been promoting 5G technology, nowhere is there is any instruction or order that says 3G and 4G technology would be discontinued.

    Fact Check: Deepfake video shared as Putin’s double fighting on Ukraine frontlineFact Check: Deepfake video shared as Putin’s double fighting on Ukraine frontline

    Reliance Jio and Airtel have both launched their 5G services in some parts of the country earlier this month.

    If you want to enjoy 5G services you will have to first buy a 5G enabled phone. These phones can be purchased online as well and they are in a price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,30,000.

    Reliance rolled out 5G services in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. Airtel is offering 5G in 8 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Chennai and Siliguri. Sunil Mittal, CEO of Airtel said that 5G services will be available across the country by 2024. Jio on the other hand will have a complete rollout by December 2023.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government has instructed smartphone companies to stop manufacturing 3G and 4G smartphones

    Conclusion

    The government has not issued any such instructions

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More 5G News  

    Read more about:

    5g fake news buster smartphones

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X