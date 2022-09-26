YouTube
    Fact Check: Has an explosion rocked China and has Xi Jinping been assassinated

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The internet has over the past couple of days been busy with rumours of a coup in China and its leader Xi Jinping being under house arrest.

    While there is no substantial proof to suggest that any of these claims are true, the internet continues to speculates on such news ahead of a crucial October 16 meeting in Beijing in which Xi is expected to get a five year extension as President.

    Xi Jinping
    Now another claim has gone viral stating a massive explosion has been reported in Beijing. Footage of big explosions coming from Beijing during the China coup against Xi Jinping. China is in turmoil. Xi Jinping is missing. Is this a coup? He has been assassinated and I uncover a mystery no one is talking about, a Twitter user said while sharing a video.

    Fact Check: Has Xi Jinping been placed under house arrestFact Check: Has Xi Jinping been placed under house arrest

    Many have asked questions about the authenticity of the video. While OneIndia has learnt this video is from China, it has also been found that the same is old. When we searched for such information, we learnt that this is a chemical explosion that took place in the port city of Tianjin.

    A reverse search of the frames from the viral video led us to a clip uploaded on a YouTube channel named "News 24/7 SERGE TV" in August 2015. The caption in Russian roughly translates to the beginning of the explosion in China's Tianjin.

    We also found a BBC report with the headline, Tianjin blasts: 'It was like the end of the world.' Residents of the Chinese port city of Tianjin have described in detail the shocking blasts of Wednesday night and the devastation across their city on microblogging network Weibo and other forums, the report posted on August 13 2015 said.

    Will support India in organising SCO summit next year: Chinese President Xi JinpingWill support India in organising SCO summit next year: Chinese President Xi Jinping

    The Guardian in a report cited the investigation and said that the final death toll in this explosion is 173.

    Investigations into the 12 August blasts at the Ruihai International Logistics warehouses showed they were located closer to homes than permitted, and stored much more hazardous material than authorised, including 700 tonnes of highly toxic sodium cyanide, The Guardian report also said.

    This makes it clear that the video is not current and is from 2015. Moreover there is no substantial information on whether or not there is actually a military coup in China.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Explosion takes place in China amidst ongoing military coup and Xi Jinping has been assassinated

    Conclusion

    The claim is false and the video shows a chemical explosion from 2015

    Rating

    False
    X