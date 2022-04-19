Fact Check: Govt running Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana to help poor?

Fact check: Is the govt giving Rs 1.6 lakh to girls in India?

New Delhi, Apr 19: The government of India is providing financial assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana', rumours claimed on social media.

It stated that the Centre is giving financial assistance to poor families to provide better education and better health to their children.

The Press Information Bureau has clarified that no scheme is being run by the Central Government. It tweeted, "Claim: Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana', the Central Government is providing financial assistance to poor families to provide better education and better health to their children. No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.[sic]"

The Government of India has many schemes to help the poor like National Food for Work Programme and Pradhan Mantri Gramodaya Yojana (PMGY), but it is not running the scheme with the aforementioned name.

Fact Check Claim Poor to get financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana. Conclusion No, the government is not running Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana to help poor. Rating False