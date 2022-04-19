YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Govt running Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana to help poor?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The government of India is providing financial assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana', rumours claimed on social media.

    Fact Check: Govt running Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana to help poor?

    It stated that the Centre is giving financial assistance to poor families to provide better education and better health to their children.

    Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana', the Central Government is providing financial assistance to poor families to provide better education and better health to their children. However, there is no truth in the claim.

    The Press Information Bureau has clarified that no scheme is being run by the Central Government. It tweeted, "Claim: Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana', the Central Government is providing financial assistance to poor families to provide better education and better health to their children. No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.[sic]"

    The Government of India has many schemes to help the poor like National Food for Work Programme and Pradhan Mantri Gramodaya Yojana (PMGY), but it is not running the scheme with the aforementioned name.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Poor to get financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana.

    Conclusion

    No, the government is not running Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana to help poor.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X