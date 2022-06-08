In its new avatar, the bulldozer is keeping encroachers on their toes

Fact Check: Does this video showing brutal killing of a man have a communal spin

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Jun 08: A video with shocking visuals has gone viral on the social media with the claim that was from a scene of communal violence in broad daylight.

Two men in the visuals can be seen attacking a man even as a crowd was present. The two then hit the victim's head with rocks and stab him several times. Following this they slit the victim's throat.

The video is being shared with the claim that the assailants were Rohingya Muslims and the victim a Hindu man. OneIndia has learnt that the incident is from Delhi's Azadpur and there is no communal spin to it.

We also found several news reports of the incident. The reports said that a quarrel had broken out after the victim, Narender approached one Rahul Kali to borrow money to buy drugs. The police said that Rahul then called his brother Rohit to the Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur and they brutally attacked Narender. The victim was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Indian Express while quoting DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the accused brothers Rahul and Rohit Kali, have been arrested. The victim, Narender alias Bunti, and Rahul were previously involved in cases of robbery and snatching.

Hence it can be concluded that the incident being shared with the claim that it was the Rohingya Muslims who killed a Hindu man is false.

Fact Check Claim Video shows two Rohingya Muslims killed a Hindu man Conclusion The video shows Rohit and Rahul brutally killing Narender in Delhi. The police say there is no communal angle to the incident Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in